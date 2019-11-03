'At Sea, in Air, on Ground': Israeli PM Netanyahu Promises Covert Actions Against Enemies
Benjamin Netanyahu spoke his weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday, a day after Israel struck a series sites linked to Gaza's Hamas rulers in response to a late-night barrage of rocket fire.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem. (AP Photo)
Jerusalem: Israel's prime minister says the military will continue to strike its enemies, including through covert missions, after a weekend flareup of violence in the Gaza Strip.
Benjamin Netanyahu spoke his weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday, a day after Israel struck a series sites linked to Gaza's Hamas rulers in response to a late-night barrage of rocket fire. Although no one claimed responsibility for the rockets, Israel holds Hamas responsible for all attacks coming out of the territory.
Netanyahu said Israel is in a "very sensitive" security environment to its north, south and east.
He said: "We will continue to act in all fronts for the security of Israel, both through open means and also through secret means, at sea, in the air and on the ground."
