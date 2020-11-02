At the Forefront of Covid-19 Battle, WHO Chief Goes into Quarantine After Contact Tests Positive

The World Health Organization chief said late Sunday that he was self-quarantining after someone he had been in contact with tested positive for Covid-19, but stressed he had no symptoms. "I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet.

"I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home," he added.

Tedros has been at the forefront of the United Nations health agency's efforts to battle the pandemic. which has claimed nearly 1.2 million lives and infected over 46 million people worldwide since emerging in China late last year.

He stressed on Twitter that "it is critically important that we all comply with health guidance."

"This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems."