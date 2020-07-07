Atlanta Authorities Announce $ 10,000 Reward for Information on Killing of 8-year-old Girl

The shooting death of an 8-year-old girl in Atlanta prompted a $ 10,000 reward for information as authorities searched Monday for at least two people who opened fire on the car she was riding in near a flashpoint of recent protests.

Police identified the girl killed on Saturday night as Secoriea Turner. And officers returned to the scene late Sunday to investigate another shooting, steps away from where Secoriea was shot, that left one person dead at the scene and two others injured, news outlets reported.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called for justice in Secoriea's death during an emotional news conference Sunday with the girl's grief-stricken mother.

"You shot and killed a baby," the mayor said. "And there wasn't just one shooter, there were at least two shooters. You can't blame this on a police officer," she added.

"You can't say this about criminal justice reform. This is about some people carrying some weapons who shot up a car with an 8-year-old baby in the car for what? Enough is enough," Bottoms continued.

"If you want people to take us seriously and you don't want us to lose this movement, we can't lose each other."

The killing happened near the Wendy's restaurant where a Black man, Rayshard Brooks, was killed by a white police officer June 12. The fast food outlet was later burned, and the area has since become a site for frequent demonstrations against police brutality.

On Monday, police officers and sanitation workers removed protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy's, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Atlanta police assisted in the effort, Officer Steve Avery said.