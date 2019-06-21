English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Atleast 24 Dead After Fire Rips Through Matchstick Warehouse in Indonesia
The investigators believed to have identified the charred remains of 21 adults and three children, said the disaster agency head, Riadil Lubis.
Image for Representation.
Loading...
Jakarta: At least two dozen people were killed when a fire ripped through a matchstick warehouse in Indonesia on Friday, authorities said.
"There have been 24 deaths," said the head of North Sumatra's disaster agency, Riadil Lubis, adding that the investigators believed to have identified the charred remains of 21 adults and three children.
"We don't know what caused the fire but it has been extinguished," he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Thursday 20 June , 2019 What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Wednesday 19 June , 2019 What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Thursday 20 June , 2019 Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Tuesday 18 June , 2019 BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar's 75-year-old Mother Performing Yoga is the Best Sight on International Yoga Day
- Fernando Torres Announces Retirement at the Age of 35, Fans Pay Tribute
- Huawei Confirms Flagship Phones Including the P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro Will Get Android Q Update
- Top Upcoming Electric Vehicles to Launch in India by 2020: Hyundai Kona, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV and More
- ICC World Cup 2019: When School Kids Enjoyed the Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul Show
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results