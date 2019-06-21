Atleast 24 Dead After Fire Rips Through Matchstick Warehouse in Indonesia

Jakarta: At least two dozen people were killed when a fire ripped through a matchstick warehouse in Indonesia on Friday, authorities said.

"There have been 24 deaths," said the head of North Sumatra's disaster agency, Riadil Lubis, adding that the investigators believed to have identified the charred remains of 21 adults and three children.

"We don't know what caused the fire but it has been extinguished," he added.​