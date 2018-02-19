GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
At Least 80 People Trapped Inside Cable Cars for Hours in Malaysia

The Langkawi Development Authority Chief Executive Officer Azizan Noordin said that 89 tourists had arrived at the base station after being trapped inside the cable cars for about four hours.

IANS

Updated:February 19, 2018, 1:58 PM IST
File image. (Image: Reuters)
Kuala Lumpur: At least 80 people were trapped inside cable cars for nearly four hours in Malaysia's resort island of Langkawi after the system malfunctioned, officials said on Sunday.

The Langkawi Development Authority Chief Executive Officer Azizan Noordin said that 89 tourists had arrived at the base station after being trapped inside the cable cars for about four hours.

Technicians were sent to replace a faulty bearing in the system, which had been the cause of the breakdown, Xinhua reported.

Local fire and rescue department said in an earlier statement that personnel were dispatched after being alerted in the evening.

Early information indicated that some 800 people were stranded at the station on the top of the hill apart from those stranded midair.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
