English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
At Least 80 People Trapped Inside Cable Cars for Hours in Malaysia
The Langkawi Development Authority Chief Executive Officer Azizan Noordin said that 89 tourists had arrived at the base station after being trapped inside the cable cars for about four hours.
File image. (Image: Reuters)
Kuala Lumpur: At least 80 people were trapped inside cable cars for nearly four hours in Malaysia's resort island of Langkawi after the system malfunctioned, officials said on Sunday.
The Langkawi Development Authority Chief Executive Officer Azizan Noordin said that 89 tourists had arrived at the base station after being trapped inside the cable cars for about four hours.
Technicians were sent to replace a faulty bearing in the system, which had been the cause of the breakdown, Xinhua reported.
Local fire and rescue department said in an earlier statement that personnel were dispatched after being alerted in the evening.
Early information indicated that some 800 people were stranded at the station on the top of the hill apart from those stranded midair.
Also Watch
The Langkawi Development Authority Chief Executive Officer Azizan Noordin said that 89 tourists had arrived at the base station after being trapped inside the cable cars for about four hours.
Technicians were sent to replace a faulty bearing in the system, which had been the cause of the breakdown, Xinhua reported.
Local fire and rescue department said in an earlier statement that personnel were dispatched after being alerted in the evening.
Early information indicated that some 800 people were stranded at the station on the top of the hill apart from those stranded midair.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes