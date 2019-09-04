Atleast Six Terrorists Killed in Encounter With Police, Intelligence Officers in Pakistan's Quetta
Five security personnel were injured in the operation carried out by the counter-terrorism police and intelligence agencies near Eastern Bypass in the provincial capital Quetta.
Representative image.
Karachi: A woman was among the at least six militants who were killed in an encounter after security forces raided a terrorist hideout on Wednesday in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, according to a media report.
Five security personnel were injured in the operation carried out by the counter-terrorism police and intelligence agencies near Eastern Bypass in the provincial capital Quetta, Geo TV reported.
According to a spokesperson of the Counter-Terrorism Department, the raid took place after the security agencies received reports about the presence of terrorists in the area.
The woman, who was wearing a suicide jacket, blew himself up during the encounter, the spokesperson said. Authorities also seized weapons and ammunition after the operation from the area, the report said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 1,852 Cyber Attacks Hit India Each Minute Last Year; Mumbai, Delhi Most Affected
- Saaho Director Sujeeth Urges Fans to Watch Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Again
- No One Talks About Sunil Grover on The Kapil Sharma Show, Says Krushna Abhishek
- Android 10 Has Arrived, And Your Pixel Phones Should Get The Update Anytime Now
- Samsung Galaxy A90 5G With Snapdragon 855, 48-Megapixel Camera Launched