US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Ukraine against retaking the Crimean peninsula which Russia annexed in 2014 leading to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, according to Politico.

Blinken said it would be a “red line” for Vladimir Putin, the Russian President and it could escalate the conflict. Blinken told experts, according to a report by the Telegraph, that the US is not “actively encouraging” Kyiv to reclaim the peninsula which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.

Blinken, however, clarified that the decision to reclaim Crimea should be left to Ukraine and its government.

Blinken’s comments come shortly after a series of covert operations to hit Russian military targets on the Crimean peninsula were launched by Ukrainian forces using drones. These drones were later downed over Sevastopol, Crimea’s Russia-backed authorities said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pledged on several occasions to retake the Russian-controlled territory on the southern tip of Ukraine.

However, the Biden administration has expressed its reservations regarding Ukraine making a move for the peninsula and rather have turned their attention to supporting Ukraine’s armed forces in the east of the country and thwarting fresh Russian offensive efforts.

This would hurt Zelensky’s plans who earlier played with the idea of using Army Tactical Missile Systems given by the US to strike heavily fortified Russian positions in Crimea. These missiles have a range of nearly 320 kms.

The US has refrained from sending long-range missiles to Ukraine fearing that it could be used in such a manner that could escalate the war.

The US Army’s chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley also expressed his reservations on Ukraine’s plans to retake Crimea. He said that Ukrainian forces will find it “very difficult” to eject thousands of Russian soldiers dug in defensive positions.

Experts speaking to UK-based newspaper the Telegraph said that recapturing Crimea could be a war in itself and would require large amounts of artillery and heavy armour.

The report also said that senior officials of the Pentagon in a briefing to the House Armed Services Committee said Ukraine will not be able to recapture Crimea imminently.

The report also said that Ukrainian forces were told to focus on choking access to the peninsula by the Kerch Strait bridge to mainland Russia which passes through Donbas and the Sevastopol naval base.

