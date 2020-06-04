Attorney General Barr Says Foreign Groups & Extremists Stoking Divisions in US Protests
Tear gas floats in the air as a line of police move demonstrators away from St. John's Church across Lafayette Park from the White House, as they gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
William Barr, speaking at a news conference, said federal agents have made 51 arrests so far for charges involving violent activity.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday that foreign interests and "extremist agitators" affiliated with groups like Antifa have sought to widen divisions in U.S. society following the death of a black man at the hands of a white police officer.
