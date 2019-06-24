English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Attorney General of Ethiopia's Amhara State Succumbs to Wounds in 'Regional Coup', Says Local Media
State broadcaster EBC reported that the top prosecutor Migbaru Kebede had died from gunshot injuries after Saturday's attack, which the government has described as an attempted coup in the region.
Ethiopia's government foiled a coup attempt in a region north of the capital. (AP)
Addis Ababa: The attorney general of Amhara state in northern Ethiopia has died after a coup bid, which also saw the region's president and his advisor killed, while the national army chief was shot in a separate attack in Addis, state media said Monday.
In a separate attack, which the government said appears linked to the Amhara incident — although it is not clear how or with what motive — the country's army chief Seare Mekonnen was killed by his bodyguard in his Addis Ababa home.
