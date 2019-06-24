Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Attorney General of Ethiopia's Amhara State Succumbs to Wounds in 'Regional Coup', Says Local Media

State broadcaster EBC reported that the top prosecutor Migbaru Kebede had died from gunshot injuries after Saturday's attack, which the government has described as an attempted coup in the region.

AFP

Updated:June 24, 2019, 5:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Attorney General of Ethiopia's Amhara State Succumbs to Wounds in 'Regional Coup', Says Local Media
Ethiopia's government foiled a coup attempt in a region north of the capital. (AP)
Loading...

Addis Ababa: The attorney general of Amhara state in northern Ethiopia has died after a coup bid, which also saw the region's president and his advisor killed, while the national army chief was shot in a separate attack in Addis, state media said Monday.

State broadcaster EBC reported that top prosecutor Migbaru Kebede had died from gunshot injuries after Saturday's attack, which the government has described as an attempted coup in the region.

In a separate attack, which the government said appears linked to the Amhara incident — although it is not clear how or with what motive — the country's army chief Seare Mekonnen was killed by his bodyguard in his Addis Ababa home.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram