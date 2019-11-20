Take the pledge to vote

Aung San Suu Kyi to Lead Myanmar Defence in ICJ's Rohingya Genocide Case

Aung San Suu Kyi will lead a team to The Hague, Netherlands, to defend the national interest of Myanmar, according to a statement posted on the Facebook page of her office.

AFP

Updated:November 20, 2019, 8:42 PM IST
Aung San Suu Kyi to Lead Myanmar Defence in ICJ's Rohingya Genocide Case
File photo of Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. (Photo: REUTERS)

Yangon: Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi will head up a delegation to the UN's top court to counter a case accusing the mainly Buddhist state of genocide against its Rohingya Muslims, the government said Wednesday.

The State Counsellor will "lead a team to The Hague, Netherlands, to defend the national interest of Myanmar," according to a statement posted on the Facebook page of her office.

