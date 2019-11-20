English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aung San Suu Kyi to Lead Myanmar Defence in ICJ's Rohingya Genocide Case
Aung San Suu Kyi will lead a team to The Hague, Netherlands, to defend the national interest of Myanmar, according to a statement posted on the Facebook page of her office.
File photo of Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. (Photo: REUTERS)
Yangon: Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi will head up a delegation to the UN's top court to counter a case accusing the mainly Buddhist state of genocide against its Rohingya Muslims, the government said Wednesday.
The State Counsellor will "lead a team to The Hague, Netherlands, to defend the national interest of Myanmar," according to a statement posted on the Facebook page of her office.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I-League 2019-20 Fixtures Announced: Full List of Matches
- Kamya Punjabi Trolled on Social Media, Beau Shalabh Dang Gives Befitting Reply
- Reliance Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Users, These Are The Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 200
- IFFI 2019 Opening Film Despite The Fog's Director has Strong India Connection
- Tottenham Hotspur Sack Manager Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho Linked to the Job