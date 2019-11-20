Aung San Suu Kyi to Lead Myanmar Defence in ICJ's Rohingya Genocide Case

Yangon: Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi will head up a delegation to the UN's top court to counter a case accusing the mainly Buddhist state of genocide against its Rohingya Muslims, the government said Wednesday.

The State Counsellor will "lead a team to The Hague, Netherlands, to defend the national interest of Myanmar," according to a statement posted on the Facebook page of her office.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.