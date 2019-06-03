Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Aussie Home Minister Peter Dutton Lays Wreath at Bombed Sri Lankan Church

Dutton visited St Sebastian's Church in the seaside town of Negombo, one of three churches attacked April 21.

PTI

Updated:June 3, 2019, 4:52 PM IST
Aussie Home Minister Peter Dutton Lays Wreath at Bombed Sri Lankan Church
Negombo: Australian Home Minister Peter Dutton, center, talks with Catholic priest Shameera Rodrigo during his visit to the St. Sebastian's church, one of the sites of Easter Sunday attacks in Negombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, June 3, 2019. More than 250 people were killed in coordinated suicide bomb attacks at three churches and three tourist hotels on Easter Sunday that were claimed by the Islamic State group and carried out by a local radicalized Muslim group. (AP/PTI)
Negombo: Australian Home Minister Peter Dutton has laid a wreath and offered condolences for the Easter Sunday bomb attacks in Sri Lanka on a visit to the South Asian island nation.

Dutton visited St Sebastian's Church in the seaside town of Negombo, one of three churches attacked April 21. The attacks left more than 250 people dead.

He'll meet with Sri Lanka' president, prime minister and other officials during a two-day visit ending Tuesday.

Dutton spoke with priests Monday and observed the reconstruction of the church, where two Australians of Sri Lankan origin were among those killed.

He also promised Australia's support to rebuild Sri Lanka's tourism industry, which has crashed after the attacks.
