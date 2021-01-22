News18 Logo

Austin Breaks Barrier As First Black U.S. Defense Secretary
Lloyd Austin, a retired Army general, made history on Friday by becoming America's first Black defense secretary, arriving at the Pentagon minutes after his Senate confirmation to a busy schedule that included a call with NATO's secretary general.

WASHINGTON: Lloyd Austin, a retired Army general, made history on Friday by becoming America’s first Black defense secretary, arriving at the Pentagon minutes after his Senate confirmation to a busy schedule that included a call with NATO’s secretary general.

“See you around campus,” Austin said, greeting reporters on the steps of the Pentagon.

Austin will be sworn in and immediately receive an intelligence briefing. At 2:30 pm, he will chair a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic with top Pentagon leadership, many joining virtually, the Pentagon said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


