1-MIN READ

Australia Agrees to Increased U.S. Air Deployments After Sub Deal

"This will include greater air cooperation through rotational deployments of all types of U.S. military aircraft to Australia," Dutton told a joint news conference in Washington.

Australia and the United States announced expanded military cooperation on Thursday, including rotational deployments of all types of U.S. military aircraft to Australia, a day after announcing a submarine deal denounced by China as intensifying a regional arms race, APA reports quoting Reuters.

Speaking after meetings between the U.S. and Australian foreign and defense ministers, Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said the two sides would be “significantly enhancing our force posture cooperation, increasing interoperability and deepening alliance activities in the Indo-Pacific."

“This will include greater air cooperation through rotational deployments of all types of U.S. military aircraft to Australia," Dutton told a joint news conference in Washington.

“We’ve also established combined logistics sustainment and capability for maintenance to support our enhanced activities, including logistics and sustainment capability for our submarines and surface combatants in Australia."

first published:September 17, 2021, 11:53 IST