Australia: Children Suffer Burns to Face, Chest after Science Experiment Goes Wrong

Two students in a school in Sydney suffered serious burn injuries to their faces and chests after a science experiment conducted outdoors in high winds went wrong. The students have been taken to the hospital.

Along with these students, nine other students and one adult were also injured while conducting an experiment at the Manly West public school on Monday on Sydney’s northern beaches, according to a report by the Guardian.

One of the students who suffered serious burns was airlifted to Westmead children’s hospital. The other student was taken via an ambulance. The rest of the students were taken to Royal North Shore and Northern Beaches hospitals. The adult-believed to be their teacher - was taken to a nearby hospital.

The students were taking part in a science experiment to create a ‘black snake’ with baking soda, a sugar mixture and an accelerant, the Guardian said in its report. New South Wales Ambulance official Phil Templeman said the wind blew around some of the materials and injured students.

He said his office received multiple calls saying that several children sustained burns during a science experiment.

The Australian state’s education minister Sarah Mitchell, thanked school staff for acting quickly and providing first aid and calling emergency services. She said the government will provide whatever resources the school community needs in the coming days which also includes counselling.

She said the NSW education department, NSW police and SafeWork NSW will each probe the incident.

Templeman also lauded the school authorities for their quick thinking. “I’d also like to recognise the staff from the school, who managed this incident particularly well, offering immediate support to emergency crews and ensuring injured patients were moved to an area where we could treat them,” Templeman was quoted as saying by news agency the Guardian.

He added that the children sustained burns to the upper body, chest, face and legs but the majority of the students were not badly injured.

Local Australian MP Zali Steggall said she was shocked to hear that such an incident took place. She also wished those injured a speedy recovery. The police remained on the scene until late afternoon.

