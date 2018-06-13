GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Australia Couple Falls to Death While Taking Selfie in Portugal

AFP

Updated:June 13, 2018, 7:35 AM IST
Australia Couple Falls to Death While Taking Selfie in Portugal
Picture for representational purpose only.
Lisbon: An Australian couple fell to their death from a wall overlooking a popular tourist beach in Portugal, apparently losing their balance after taking a selfie.

"Everything seems to indicate that the fall happened when they were probably trying to take a selfie," Rui Pereira da Terra, head of the rescue service in Cascais port near Lisbon, a port official said Tuesday.

"It seems they dropped their mobile phone and fell down while leaning over to retrieve it," he added.

The fatal accident happened in the coastal town of Ericeira, a popular surfing spot 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the Portuguese capital.

The beach is ringed by cliffs and a 40-metre high wall.

It was not the first time that tourists had fallen off the wall.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
