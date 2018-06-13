Australia Couple Falls to Death While Taking Selfie in Portugal

An Australian couple fell to their death from a wall overlooking a popular tourist beach in Portugal, apparently losing their balance after taking a selfie."Everything seems to indicate that the fall happened when they were probably trying to take a selfie," Rui Pereira da Terra, head of the rescue service in Cascais port near Lisbon, a port official said Tuesday."It seems they dropped their mobile phone and fell down while leaning over to retrieve it," he added.The fatal accident happened in the coastal town of Ericeira, a popular surfing spot 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the Portuguese capital.The beach is ringed by cliffs and a 40-metre high wall.It was not the first time that tourists had fallen off the wall.