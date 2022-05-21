Australia Elections: Anthony Albanese Claims Victory, Vows to Make Country A Renewable Energy 'Superpower'

Australia’s opposition leader Anthony Albanese on Saturday claimed victory in national elections while vowing to make the country a renewable energy “superpower”.

Addressing his supporters in Sydney after outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded defeat, Albanese said that the Australian people have voted for change and he is humbled by this victory.

“We can take advantage of the opportunity for Australia to be a renewable energy superpower,” the center-left Labor Party, who has promised to ramp up action to stem climate change, was quoted as saying by the news agency AFP.

PM-elect Albanese has promised to cut carbon emissions by 43 per cent by 2030 from 2005 levels, boost renewables, offer discounts for electric cars, and help build community-owned solar power and battery projects.

He also said that he will join the US, Japanese and Indian leaders for a Quad Summit in Tokyo on May 24.

He said members of his government team would be sworn in on Monday. Penny Wong, who is expected to be the foreign minister, will join Albanese for the summit.

Scott Morrison Concedes Election Defeat

54-year-old Morrison on Saturday admitted defeat in national elections for his conservative government.

Morrison’s voice cracked with emotion when he announced the taking over of reigns by the incoming prime minister, Albanese.

“Tonight I have spoken to the leader of the opposition and the incoming prime minister, Anthony Albanese, and I have congratulated him on his election victory. I think about the upheaval that is taking place in our nation, and I think it is important for our nation to heal and to move forward,” Morrison was quoted saying by AFP.

The outgoing leader noted that voter support for major parties had fallen in the election. “I have no doubt under the strong leadership of our coalition, three years from now I am looking forward to the return of a coalition government,” Scott added.

As the new PM, Albanese has vowed to end Australia’s “climate wars”, adopt more ambitious emissions targets, and introduce a federal corruption watchdog but has refused calls to phase out coal use or to block the opening of new coal mines.

Wishes Pour In for Albanese

UK Prime Minister Boris Jonson has congratulated Albanese and said he look forward to working with him.

Congratulations @AlboMP on your election as Prime Minister of Australia. I look forward to working with you as we reap the rewards of our comprehensive Free Trade Agreement, the AUKUS partnership and the unmatched closeness between the British and Australian people. 🇬🇧🇦🇺 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 21, 2022

Australian High Commissioner Barry O’Farrell AO said Albanese is no stranger to India having travelled the country as a backpacker in 1991 and led a parliamentary delegation in 2018. “During the campaign he committed to deepen India-Australia economic, strategic and people-to-people links,” he tweeted.

Australia’s Prime Minister-elect @AlboMP is no stranger to India having travelled the country as a backpacker in 1991 and led a parliamentary delegation in 2018. During the campaign he committed to deepen 🇮🇳🇦🇺 economic, strategic and people-to-people links. #democracy #dosti — Barry O’Farrell AO (@AusHCIndia) May 21, 2022

(with inputs from AFP)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.