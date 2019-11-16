Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » World
1-min read

Australia Intelligence Chair Blocked from Entering China After Criticising Beijing

Andrew Hastie warned several months ago that the world's approach to containing China's rise resembles the 'catastrophic failure' to prevent the advance of Nazi Germany.

AFP

Updated:November 16, 2019, 12:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Australia Intelligence Chair Blocked from Entering China After Criticising Beijing
Australian flag flutters in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. (Reuters)

Sydney: Australia's parliamentary intelligence committee head, who has previously criticised Beijing, said he had been blocked from entering China due to his "frankness about the Chinese Communist Party".

Andrew Hastie warned several months ago that the world's approach to containing China's rise resembles the "catastrophic failure" to prevent the advance of Nazi Germany.

He said Australia's sovereignty and freedoms could be threatened by Beijing — much as France lost its territory to Germany at the beginning of World War II.

Hastie, along with fellow government politician James Paterson, had planned to travel to China for a study tour next month but both have been banned from entering the country.

"We regret the decision of the government of the People's Republic of China... that at this time Mr Hastie and Senator Paterson are not welcome on a China Matters study tour to Beijing," tour organiser China Matters said late Friday.

In an opinion piece in the Sydney Morning Herald in August, Hastie wrote that Australia, like France during the war, has "failed to see how mobile our authoritarian neighbour has become".

He said the next decade of relations with China would test Australia's democratic values.

The Chinese Embassy in Australia at the time slammed Hastie's comments as "Cold War mentality and ideological bias".

Hastie and Paterson on Friday said they had "looked forward" to learning from Chinese people about history and culture and were "disappointed" the tour was no longer going ahead.

"We are particularly disappointed that the apparent reason we are not welcome in China is this time is our frankness about the Chinese Communist Party," the pair said in a joint statement.

"Despite this, we will always speak out in defence of Australia's values, sovereignty and national interest.

"We look forward to a time when the Chinese government realises it has nothing to fear from honest discussion and the free exchange of ideas." The pair have also spoken out on issues including Beijing's treatment of Uighurs and tensions in Hong Kong.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has previously said the views of Hastie did not represent the views of the government.

Though Canberra has long worked to avoid angering Beijing, the relationship has become strained by recent clashes over human rights and Australia's decision to ban Chinese tech giant Huawei from its 5G network due to security fears.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram