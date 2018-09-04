English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Australia Mints its Most Valuable Coin Ever, Encrusted With Rare Pink Diamonds
The two-kilogramme treasure, which depicts a sailing ship, a gold prospector and boab trees found in Western Australia, is considered legal tender and will be sold to the highest bidder.
Image for representational purpose only. (Reuters)
Loading...
Sydney: Australia has minted a gold coin encrusted with rare pink diamonds worth Aus$2.48 million (US$1.8 million) to meet growing demand for high-end collectables from the ultra-rich.
The two-kilogramme treasure, which depicts a sailing ship, a gold prospector and boab trees found in Western Australia, is considered legal tender and will be sold to the highest bidder.
It is the most valuable coin ever made in Australia and is expected to be sold to a buyer from Asia or the Middle East.
It was "released in response to the distinct increase in demand for exclusive luxury items", said Perth Mint chief executive Richard Hayes Tuesday.
"The coin showcases rare pink stones handset in the most famed of precious metals, telling the inspirational rags to riches tales of mining for these prized resources."
Called "Discovery", it was modelled after the "Holey Dollar", one of Australia's first coins, with a private collector paying Aus$495,000 for one of those in 2013.
A key attraction is the four pink diamonds from the renowned Argyle mine in Australia's remote western Kimberley region, including a 1.02-carat emerald cut.
"In terms of pink diamonds themselves, you can fit the whole year's production literally into the palm of your hand," said Hayes.
Miner Rio Tinto holds a pink diamond sale each year which attracts global interest. Stones can fetch US$1-2 million a carat.
As a basic rule of thumb, pink and red diamonds are worth about 50 times more than white diamonds.
The two-kilogramme treasure, which depicts a sailing ship, a gold prospector and boab trees found in Western Australia, is considered legal tender and will be sold to the highest bidder.
It is the most valuable coin ever made in Australia and is expected to be sold to a buyer from Asia or the Middle East.
It was "released in response to the distinct increase in demand for exclusive luxury items", said Perth Mint chief executive Richard Hayes Tuesday.
"The coin showcases rare pink stones handset in the most famed of precious metals, telling the inspirational rags to riches tales of mining for these prized resources."
Called "Discovery", it was modelled after the "Holey Dollar", one of Australia's first coins, with a private collector paying Aus$495,000 for one of those in 2013.
A key attraction is the four pink diamonds from the renowned Argyle mine in Australia's remote western Kimberley region, including a 1.02-carat emerald cut.
"In terms of pink diamonds themselves, you can fit the whole year's production literally into the palm of your hand," said Hayes.
Miner Rio Tinto holds a pink diamond sale each year which attracts global interest. Stones can fetch US$1-2 million a carat.
As a basic rule of thumb, pink and red diamonds are worth about 50 times more than white diamonds.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Monday 03 September , 2018 Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Serena Williams Faces Tough Test Against Red-hot Pliskova
- Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's Reaction on Marrying Each Other Will Leave You in Splits
- Why Did Xiaomi Attempt to Promote Poco F1 Camera Using Edited Photos From The Mi Mix 2S?
- Google Has Developed AI to Help Combat Child Sexual Abuse Material
- Google Pixel 3 XL Prototype Leaks Online After Getting Left Behind in a Cab
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...