English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Australia's Monster Crocodile, Weighing 600 Kg, Caught After 8-year Hunt
Authorities had tried in vain for years to bag the croc, which is estimated to be 60 years old.
Representational photo
Sydney: An elusive monster saltwater crocodile weighing 600 kilograms (1,328 pounds) has finally been caught after an eight-year hunt in Australia, officials said on Tuesday.
The 4.7-metre (15.4-foot) beast was found in a trap downstream from the northern outback town of Katherine after first being spotted in 2010. Authorities had tried in vain for years to bag the croc, which is estimated to be 60 years old.
"We've called it a lot of things over the years because it's been so hard to catch," senior wildlife officer John Burke told broadcaster ABC.
"It is a bit of a thrill, but you've also got to admire the size of the animal and how old it is. You've got to have a bit of respect for it."
The animal was taken to a crocodile farm to keep it separate from the local human population, said Northern Territory wildlife operations chief Tracey Duldig.
"He is the biggest crocodile ever removed from the Katherine River by the Wildlife Operations Unit," Duldig said in a statement.
Wildlife rangers capture around 250 "problem crocodiles" each year. Saltwater crocodiles are a common feature of Australia's tropical north and kill an average of two people a year.
The crocodile population has exploded since they were declared a protected species in the 1970s, with the killing of an elderly woman last year reigniting calls to curb their numbers.
Also Watch
The 4.7-metre (15.4-foot) beast was found in a trap downstream from the northern outback town of Katherine after first being spotted in 2010. Authorities had tried in vain for years to bag the croc, which is estimated to be 60 years old.
"We've called it a lot of things over the years because it's been so hard to catch," senior wildlife officer John Burke told broadcaster ABC.
"It is a bit of a thrill, but you've also got to admire the size of the animal and how old it is. You've got to have a bit of respect for it."
The animal was taken to a crocodile farm to keep it separate from the local human population, said Northern Territory wildlife operations chief Tracey Duldig.
"He is the biggest crocodile ever removed from the Katherine River by the Wildlife Operations Unit," Duldig said in a statement.
Wildlife rangers capture around 250 "problem crocodiles" each year. Saltwater crocodiles are a common feature of Australia's tropical north and kill an average of two people a year.
The crocodile population has exploded since they were declared a protected species in the 1970s, with the killing of an elderly woman last year reigniting calls to curb their numbers.
Also Watch
-
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
-
Sunday 08 July , 2018
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Monday 09 July , 2018 SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
Sunday 08 July , 2018 New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ford EcoSport Recall Issued in India, 5397 Units Affected
- Harmanpreet Kaur Removed as DSP by Punjab Police in Fake Degree Row
- Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts July 16: Here Are The Details
- The Person Who Played Cupid in Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Love Story is Finally Revealed
- Ahead of Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Tirupati Temple With Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor; See Pics