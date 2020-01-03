Take the pledge to vote

Australia PM Scott Morrison Inclined to Cancel India Trip to Deal with Bushfire Crisis

PM Scott Morrison was due to visit India from Jan 13 to 16 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. He was also due to visit Japan from January 16 to 17, but did not ention his intentions on that on Friday.​

Reuters

Updated:January 3, 2020, 3:12 PM IST
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. (Image: Reuters)
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. (Image: Reuters)

Sydney: Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said he was inclined to cancel an official trip to India planned for this month in order to deal with a bushfire crisis ravaging parts of his country.

Asked by reporters if it was appropriate to leave Australia given the situation, Morrison said he was "inclined not to proceed" with the visit.

Morrison was due to visit India from Jan 13 to 16 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.

He was also due to visit Japan from January 16 to 17, but did not mention his intentions on that on Friday.​

