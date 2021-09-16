Australia PM's 'Open Invitation' to Xi Jinping for Talks After Submarine Announcement

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday extended an “open invitation" for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, after announcing a series of high-tech military purchases spurred by Beijing’s growing strength.

Morrison said he remained ready to hold discussions with Xi, despite high-level talks being frozen and growing tensions between the two countries.

“There’s an open invitation for President Xi to discuss other matters," Morrison said, after announcing the acquisition of US nuclear-powered submarines and cruise missiles.

