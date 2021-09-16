CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IPL2021#Bollywood
Home » News » World » Australia PM's 'Open Invitation' to Xi Jinping for Talks After Submarine Announcement
1-MIN READ

Australia PM's 'Open Invitation' to Xi Jinping for Talks After Submarine Announcement

Scott Morrison. (Image: AFP File)

Scott Morrison. (Image: AFP File)

Scott Morrison said he remained ready to hold discussions with Xi, despite high-level talks being frozen and growing tensions between the two countries.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday extended an “open invitation" for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, after announcing a series of high-tech military purchases spurred by Beijing’s growing strength.

Morrison said he remained ready to hold discussions with Xi, despite high-level talks being frozen and growing tensions between the two countries.

“There’s an open invitation for President Xi to discuss other matters," Morrison said, after announcing the acquisition of US nuclear-powered submarines and cruise missiles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:September 16, 2021, 07:59 IST