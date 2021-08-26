CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#NarayanRane
Home » News » World » Australia Urges People to Leave Kabul Airport Area on Terrorism Threat
1-MIN READ

Australia Urges People to Leave Kabul Airport Area on Terrorism Threat

Members of Taliban forces gesture as they check a vehicle on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan. (File pic/Reuters)

Members of Taliban forces gesture as they check a vehicle on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan. (File pic/Reuters)

Australia has been evacuating its citizens and visa holders for more than a week from Kabul airport, where Canberra had urged people to travel in order to be ready for transport.

There is a high threat of a terrorist attack near the airport in Kabul, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said on Thursday, as Canberra urged its citizens and those with a visa for Australia to evacuate the area.

Australia has been evacuating its citizens and visa holders for more than a week from Kabul airport, where Canberra had urged people to travel in order to be ready for transport.

Late on Wednesday, Australia changed its advice to those in the area, which Payne said was based on heightened concerns of an attack.

"There is an ongoing and very high threat of a terrorist attack," Payne told reporters in Canberra.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 26, 2021, 15:27 IST