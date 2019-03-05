LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Australian Airbnb Host Admits to Killing Guest Over Unpaid Bill of $149 Near Melbourne

The Supreme Court of Victoria heard on Tuesday that two housemates held the 36-year-old man down, while Colton beat and strangled him for not paying the A$210 ($149) he owed them.

IANS

Updated:March 5, 2019, 6:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Australian Airbnb Host Admits to Killing Guest Over Unpaid Bill of $149 Near Melbourne
Jonuzi was a bricklayer, who had rented the room in Brighton East because he wanted a cheap and stable place to stay while he dealt with some 'personal issues'. (Credits: Facebook account of late Ramis Jonuzi)
Loading...
Melbourne: An Australian Airbnb host has admitted to killing a guest who could not afford to pay at his home near Melbourne, the media reported on Tuesday.

Jason Colton, 42, denied murder but has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Ramis Jonuzi in October 2017, reports the BBC.

The Supreme Court of Victoria heard on Tuesday that two housemates held the 36-year-old man down, while Colton beat and strangled him for not paying the A$210 ($149) he owed them.

Colton said that he only wanted to have Jonuzi pass out, not kill or seriously injure him.

Australian daily The Age reported that Jonuzi was a bricklayer, who had rented the room in Brighton East because he wanted a cheap and stable place to stay while he dealt with some "personal issues".

If the jury accepts Colton's manslaughter plea, he could be jailed for 20 years. If he's convicted of murder, however, he faces a potential life sentence.

In a statement, Airbnb, a privately-held global company that operates hospitality facilities, said it was "deeply saddened and outraged" by what had happened, and that it had removed the listing from its site.

"There is no place on Airbnb for such an abhorrent act, which violates everything our global community stands for," the company said.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram