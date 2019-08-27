Australian Arrested in China for 'Espionage' in a Move Likely to Deepen Tensions
Yang Hengjun had been held in Beijing for several months without charge, but Payne said the author and scholar had been formally arrested on 23 August.
Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne. (Image: REUTERS/File)
Sydney: An Australian academic has been arrested in China on suspicion of "espionage", foreign minister Marise Payne said Tuesday, in a development sure to deepen tensions between the two countries.
"We have serious concerns for Dr Yang's welfare, and about the conditions under which he is being been held," she said in a statement.
