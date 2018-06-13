English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Australian Lottery Winner had $1.5 Million Ticket on Fridge for 38 Days
The resident of Katherine in the Northern Territory, became a millionaire after his lottery ticket was one of only two winning entries nationally in Tattslotto draw 3839, landing a prize of more than A$2 million ($1.5 million).
Image of representation. (Reuters)
Canberra: An Australian man has claimed a multi-million lottery win, after discovering that the winning ticket had been stuck to his fridge for almost six weeks after the May 5 draw.
The resident of Katherine in the Northern Territory, became a millionaire after his lottery ticket was one of only two winning entries nationally in Tattslotto draw 3839, landing a prize of more than A$2 million ($1.5 million), Xinhua news agency reported.
His ticket was not registered to a Tatts Card, so officials had to wait for the winner to find them.
He said to a Tatts official on Tuesday that he had heard a division one win had landed in the region but did not think for a moment it could be him.
"I had the ticket on the fridge at home the whole time. It's just fantastic. It would take you all your life to earn that amount. Some of it will get used on things we need, but the rest will make a nice little nest egg for our future," said the man.
Kathy Smale, the owner of Katherine Exposure Photographics who sold the ticket, said she was delighted the winner had finally been united with their prize.
"We've had people coming in every day for the past few weeks asking if the winner had been found so it will be great to finally say - 'yes they have'," she said.
Also Watch
The resident of Katherine in the Northern Territory, became a millionaire after his lottery ticket was one of only two winning entries nationally in Tattslotto draw 3839, landing a prize of more than A$2 million ($1.5 million), Xinhua news agency reported.
His ticket was not registered to a Tatts Card, so officials had to wait for the winner to find them.
He said to a Tatts official on Tuesday that he had heard a division one win had landed in the region but did not think for a moment it could be him.
"I had the ticket on the fridge at home the whole time. It's just fantastic. It would take you all your life to earn that amount. Some of it will get used on things we need, but the rest will make a nice little nest egg for our future," said the man.
Kathy Smale, the owner of Katherine Exposure Photographics who sold the ticket, said she was delighted the winner had finally been united with their prize.
"We've had people coming in every day for the past few weeks asking if the winner had been found so it will be great to finally say - 'yes they have'," she said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New Suzuki Access 125 With Combined Brake System - Detailed Image Gallery
- Flipkart Samsung Carnival: More Than Rs 10,000 Discount on Galaxy S8, No-Cost EMIs And More
- Son Ditches Coffin to Bury Father, Uses BMW Worth Rs 1.1 Crore Instead
- Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Srivastav Matches Steps With Salman Khan on Dus Ka Dum, See Pics
- Swimmer Virdhawal Khade Aims for Gold at Asian Games After Injury Return