Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Australian Man Dies, His Wife Critical As They Fall From 5-Storey-High Jungle Zipline

The man, in his fifties, was pronounced dead at the scene, despite efforts of staff, tourists and emergency services to save him.

AFP

Updated:October 23, 2019, 9:04 AM IST
Australian Man Dies, His Wife Critical As They Fall From 5-Storey-High Jungle Zipline
Image for representation.

Cairns: A man has died and a woman been left with serious injuries after they plunged up to five storeys from a jungle zipline in far northeastern Australia.

The husband and wife from South Australia were harnessed together at the Jungle Surfing Canopy tours in the Daintree rainforest tourist hotspot in Queensland state on Tuesday when the incident occurred.

A man in his fifties was pronounced dead at the scene, despite efforts of staff, tourists and emergency services to save him.

A 48-year-old woman was flown by rescue helicopter to the Cairns Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Queensland Ambulance Service has confirmed the woman had injuries to her shoulder and arms, including pelvic injuries.

Director of Jungle Surfing Phoebe Kitto has offered her thoughts to the families and friends of those affected. "It will be thoroughly investigated by Workplace Health and Safety, which will receive our full cooperation," she said.

"We are offering counselling to staff and our patrons."

Queensland police said a report would be prepared for the coroner.

