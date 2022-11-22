Australian Parliament Ratifies FTA Deal with India Ahead of Albanese’s March Visit

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday announced that the Australian parliament has passed the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India. “Our Free Trade Agreement with India has passed through parliament,” the Australian PM tweeted, along with a photo of him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, clicked during the recently concluded G20 Summit in Bali in Indonesia.

The announcement comes shortly after Albanese said he will visit India in March for a bilateral summit. Albanese announced the plans of his visit and how he sees Australia’s ties with India while speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the 17th edition of the G20 summit.

BREAKING: Our Free Trade Agreement with India has passed through parliament. (📷 with @narendramodi at the G20) pic.twitter.com/e8iG3gpTgr— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) November 22, 2022

“(During my meeting with PM Modi of India) We discussed the finalisation of the closer economic cooperation agreement between Australia and India, which we regard as being very important for expanding the economic relationship between Australia and India. I will visit India in March,” Albanese was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

During his press conference, Albanese revealed that a business delegation will accompany him during his visit to the country. He said it will be an important visit and Australia will aim to upgrade the ties between both nations.

Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell said the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) deal presents opportunities for the Australian service companies and professionals who wish to access the Indian market.

Farrell said: “The quality of this Agreement, in terms of market access and opportunity for Australian businesses, demonstrates India’s commitment to our bilateral economic partnership.”

He further added that India presents “unparalleled growth opportunities for Australian business across a range of sectors, from food and agriculture, technology and green energy, to health and education services”, according to ANI.

The ECTA deal was signed on April 2. The Australian government feels the agreement will allow Australia to be a part of the world’s fastest growing large economy and enable its businesses to expand their network and operations to more than a billion people.

It should also be noted that barring trade and commerce and people-to-people ties, Australia and India have drawn closer as they both face Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific region.

