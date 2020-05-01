Australian PM Says Relationship With China 'Mutually Beneficial' Amid Row Over Coronavirus Probe
A worker cleans the mostly deserted waterfront area of the Sydney Opera House, in the wake of New South Wales implementing measures shutting down non-essential businesses and moving toward harsh penalties to enforce self-isolation as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reached what the state's premier calls a "critical stage" in Australia, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
China has accused Australia of 'petty tricks' in the dispute that could affect diplomatic and economic ties between the countries.
Sydney: Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the country's relationship with China "mutually beneficial" on Friday, amid an intensifying row with Beijing over a proposed international inquiry into the coronavirus outbreak.
China, Australia's No.1 trading partner, has accused Canberra of "petty tricks" in the dispute that could affect diplomatic and economic ties between the countries.