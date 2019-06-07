Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Australian Police Seize Record $840m Haul of Drug 'Ice' Shipped from Thailand

Authorities said the seized 'ice' had a street value of Aus $1.2 billion and was the equivalent of 10 per cent of all the drugs seized by the border force in the previous year.

AFP

Updated:June 7, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Australian Police Seize Record $840m Haul of Drug 'Ice' Shipped from Thailand
Representational image
Loading...

Sydney: Australian police have seized a record $840 million worth of the drug "ice" hidden in stereo speakers shipped from Thailand, officials said Friday.

Australian Border Force agents found 1.6 tonnes of methylamphetamine and 37 kilograms (81.5 pounds) of heroin in vacuum-sealed packages lodged inside the speakers after the shipment arrived in Melbourne, they said.

"This is the largest meth bust we've ever seen in this country," border force commander Craig Palmer said. The haul size demonstrates "the brazen nature of those involved in this criminal activity," he added.

No arrests were made in connection with the smuggling operation and police appealed to the public for leads on who was involved. Palmer said the seized ice had a street value of Aus $1.2 billion and was the equivalent of 10 per cent of all the drugs seized by the border force in the previous year.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram