Australian Student In US Stripped Naked, Forced To Stay In Detention Centre In Blood, Feces

A 23-year-old Australian student, Jack Dunn, traveling to the US was strip searched, his cavities probed and was kept at a detention centre for more than 30 hours before being deported back to Australia, news agency The Guardian reported.

The reason for his detention and deportation: He was unaware of a rule that required those entering the US through the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) to have booked either a return flight or onward travel to another nation which does not border the US.

The student from Victoria applied for the VWP in May and planned to travel to Mexico. He was earlier warned about the need to prove his plan to exit the US.

Dunn arrived at Honolulu in Hawaii, after which he was not allowed to proceed further. The report by the Guardian pointed out that in the US government websites explaining eligibility for the visa waiver program there is no mention of the specific entry rule that resulted in Dunn’s deportation.

While writing this report, the US government website explaining VWP was visited and no explanation related to the reason that led to Dunn’s deportation was found.

Dunn has also urged the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to update its Smartraveller website so that others do not have to experience the same ordeal. He also said that the US government websites also should explain this criteria properly.

Made To Sleep With Criminals

Dunn upon reaching Honolulu was interviewed by a US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer on May 5. He reached Honolulu after boarding a Jetstar flight and saved enough for a three to four months trip where he was also supposed to go to Mexico.

However, upon reaching Honolulu, he found that due to his local SIM card he was unable to access the internet. The officer hounded him with questions inside the interrogation room and told him that due to him failing to book a flight beyond Mexico he risks detention and deportation.

Meanwhile, an airline worker came to help Dunn with his phone to book tickets beyond Mexico but he was unable to book tickets because his debit card did not have the required amount.

His savings were in his savings bank account without which he was unable to book tickets and was unable to access it since his phone had no internet connection.

“You are inadmissible for admission into the United States , because of your inability to overcome the presumption of an intended immigrant. You have no ties or equities to your home country or sufficient funds to support yourself for your intended period of stay,” Dunn was told following the interrogation.

“(The person did not) possess a ticket, valid for at least one year to any foreign place/port other than a contiguous territory or adjacent island unless they permanently reside there,” the officers told Dunn.

Dunn was also questioned regarding his inability to book the onward flight out of Mexico and if he had enough to support himself in the US.

After that he was taken to the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu where he was stripped and twice searched under his scrotum and anus to check for drugs and any other contraband item.

Then he was given a paper bag and taken to a cell where he was told to sleep on the floor.

The other person inside the cell smeared blood and feces on the wall where he spent 30 hours before being put on flight to Sydney.

“Once the police dropped me off, you’re in a prison, so the guards and inmates there have no idea what you’re there for, they just assume this kid has done something bad,” Dunn was quoted as saying. He was also unable to call his parents from the detention centre.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.