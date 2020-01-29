English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Australia's Kangaroo Island Plantation Suspends Shares, Says Most Trees Not Productive After Fires

An injured kangaroo with a joey in its pouch, limps through burnt bushland in Cobargo, Australia. (Image: Reuters)

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: January 29, 2020, 12:45 PM IST
Australia's Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers Ltd on Wednesday suspended trading in its shares, saying an estimated 90% of its trees are no longer productive due to the bushfires that have ravaged the country for months now.

Bushfires in Australia have killed 33 people and about 1 billion animals since September, while some 2,500 homes and an area the size of Greece have been destroyed.

Providing a preliminary assessment of the severity of damage, the company said that only 5% of its tree crop has not been fire-affected, while a further 5% has experienced predominantly ground fire causing minor canopy damage.

"The remaining 90% has suffered significant canopy fire,which was severe in 35% of the estate and complete to the point of total defoliation in 55% of the estate," the company said in a statement.

The Adelaide-headquartered company did not give details about the potential financial impact of the fires, or whether any of the timber from the severely fire-damaged trees could be salvaged.

Eucalyptus globulus is the main species grown by the company on Kangaroo Island, a popular holiday spot in South Australia where agriculture and tourism are the major industries.

The company's shares have slipped more than 11% in the December quarter and have declined about 13% so far this year.
