Australia's Victoria reports 278 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths
Australia's secondmost populous state of Victoria on Thursday said eight people had died from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, a day after recording the deadliest day of the pandemic with 21 casualties.
SYDNEY Australia’s second-most populous state of Victoria on Thursday said eight people had died from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, a day after recording the deadliest day of the pandemic with 21 casualties.
The state reported 278 new daily infections compared with 410 on Wednesday.
A cluster of infections in Melbourne, the Victorian capital and Australia’s second-largest city, forced authorities last week to impose a night curfew, tighten restrictions on people’s daily movements and order large parts of state economy to close.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[id] => 5f3420c5a548bd25d05343da
[youtube_id] => XKU002J0USU
[title] => Will Kamala Harris' Indian Roots Be The X Factor? | Brass Tacks | CNN News18
)
[1] => Array
(
[id] => 5f341ee5a07a3a25bbc18e5e
[youtube_id] => BwA4onfGbNk
[title] => Bengaluru Riots: Does Anger Over FB Post Justify Violence & Rioting? | Brass Tacks | CNN News18
)
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c278c2f2492e214884,5d96f74de3f5f312274ca307&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&publish_min=2020-08-10T05:06:03.000Z&publish_max=2020-08-13T05:06:03.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)