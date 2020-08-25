WORLD

1-MIN READ

Australia's Victoria State Reports 148 New Coronavirus Cases, Eight Deaths

Australia's second most populous state of Victoria said on Tuesday eight people died from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours and reported 148 new cases.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 25, 2020, 4:50 AM IST
SYDNEY: Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria said on Tuesday eight people died from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours and reported 148 new cases.

The state a day earlier reported 15 deaths from the virus and 116 cases, its lowest daily rise in new infections in seven weeks.

A flare up in infections in Victoria forced authorities in to tighten restrictions on people’s movements and order large parts of the state’s economy to close but the southeast state has seen a slowdown in new cases in recent days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 25, 2020, 4:50 AM IST
