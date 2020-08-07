Australia's Victoria state reports 450 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths
Australia's second most populous state of Victoria on Friday reported 11 coronavirusrelated deaths and 450 new infections in the last 24 hours, compared with eight fatalities and 471 cases a day earlier.
SYDNEY Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria on Friday reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths and 450 new infections in the last 24 hours, compared with eight fatalities and 471 cases a day earlier.
The state began a six-week total lockdown on Thursday, closing down shops and businesses to contain a second wave of infections requiring its five million residents to stay home.
Victoria reported its deadliest day of the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday with 15 deaths and a record daily rise of 725 cases.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[id] => 5f2c4650cc17de12942f4bb9
[youtube_id] => KKddRieqb88
[title] => 12-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped & Attacked In Delhi, Undergoes Surgery At AIIMS
)
[1] => Array
(
[id] => 5f2c4521fbcc0112a8a3affc
[youtube_id] => PQtosTyUNLk
[title] => Former J&K Lt Governor GC Murmu Appointed As Comptroller And Auditor General Of India
)
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c278c2f2492e214884,5d96f74de3f5f312274ca307&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&publish_min=2020-08-04T07:53:02.000Z&publish_max=2020-08-07T07:53:02.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)