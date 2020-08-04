Australia's Victoria state to impose penalties for breaching COVID-19 isolation orders

WORLD

1-MIN READ

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 4, 2020, 7:24 AM IST
SYDNEY Australia’s second-most populous state Victoria said on Tuesday anyone who has contracted COVID-19 and caught outside their home in breach of isolation orders will face fines of nearly A$5,000 ($3,559.00).

Victoria state earlier this week imposed a nightly curfew, tightened restrictions on people’s movement and ordered large parts of the local economy to close to slow the spread of coronavirus.

But state Premier Daniel Andrews said nearly a third of those who had contracted COVID-19 were not home when checked on by officials, requiring tough new penalties to stop community transmission.

($1 = 1.4049 Australian dollars)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 4, 2020, 7:24 AM IST
