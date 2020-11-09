News18 Logo

Austria Police Raid More than 60 Addresses Linked to Radical Islamist Organisation

Police officers stand guard on a street after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna, Austria November 3. (Photo: REUTERS)

Police officers stand guard on a street after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna, Austria November 3. (Photo: REUTERS)

The Styria region prosecutors' office  said it was carrying out investigations against more than 70 suspects and against several associations which are suspected of belonging to and supporting the terrorists.

Austrian police launched raids on more than 60 addresses allegedly linked to radical Islamists in four different regions Monday, with orders given for 30 suspects to be questioned, prosecutors said.

The Styria region prosecutors' office  said in a statement it was "carrying out investigations against more than 70 suspects and against several associations which are suspected of belonging to and supporting the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas organisations".

It stressed "the operation has no connection to the terror attack in Vienna of November 2".


