Austria To Loosen Lockdown, Allowing Shops And Schools To Reopen

Austria To Loosen Lockdown, Allowing Shops And Schools To Reopen

Austria said on Monday it will loosen its coronavirus lockdown from Monday next week, switching to a nighttime curfew and letting nonessential shops and schools reopen despite infections remaining higher than the government would like.

VIENNA: Austria said on Monday it will loosen its coronavirus lockdown from Monday next week, switching to a nighttime curfew and letting non-essential shops and schools reopen despite infections remaining higher than the government would like.

Only pupils who have been tested will be allowed to attend lessons, with others able to join online, the government said in a statement, adding that tests will be carried out in schools and older pupils’ classes will be split into separate groups.

Customers will have to wear FFP2 face masks in shops, it added.

