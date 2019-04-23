Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Austrian Far-Right Politician Resigns After Penning Poem Comparing Migrants To Rats

Christian Schilcher left the Freedom Party to avoid damaging the junior partner in a national coalition with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's conservatives.

Reuters

Updated:April 23, 2019, 11:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Austrian Far-Right Politician Resigns After Penning Poem Comparing Migrants To Rats
Austria's Vice Chancellor and head of Freedom Party Heinz-Christian Strache addresses the media in Vienna, Austria, on Tuesday. (Reuters)
Loading...
Vienna: The vice-mayor of the Austrian town where Adolf Hitler was born resigned from his post and the far-right Freedom Party on Tuesday after provoking strong criticism with a poem in which he compared migrants with rats.

Christian Schilcher left the Freedom Party (FPO) to avoid damaging the junior partner in a national coalition with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's conservatives, FPO chief Heinz-Christian Strache told a news conference in Vienna.

Schilcher's poem in a party newspaper was written under his pseudonym "the city rat" and told from the perspective of a rodent.

"Just as we live down here, so must other rats, who as guests or migrants... share with us the way of life! Or (they must) hurry away quickly," it says.

One verse adds that if two cultures were mixed it was as if they were destroyed.

"Such misconduct is incompatible with the principles of the Freedom Party," said Strache, who is vice-chancellor in Austria's coalition government.

Freedom Party members have repeatedly stumbled over Nazi scandals and made headlines in local media for alleged links with the far-right Identitarian movement.

Schilcher's resignation was "the only logical consequence" after publishing that "horrible and racist poem", Kurz told news agency APA.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram