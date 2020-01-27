English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Authorities from 6 Countries Battle Atlantic Storm to Capture Yacht Carrying Cocaine Worth $77 Million

Image for representation

Image for representation

Two foreign men aged 51 and 53 were arrested in the operation, said the Portuguese police.

Share this:
Lisbon: An international drug operation involving authorities from six countries captured a yacht carrying almost 2 metric tons of cocaine in the middle of an Atlantic storm.

Portugal's navy and air force took part in the seizure, with a street value of more than 70 million euros ($77 million), amid very difficult weather conditions, a Portuguese police statement said on Monday.

The operation was supported by police in Brazil, the US, Britain, France and Spain.

Intelligence-gathering that helped locate and intercept the yacht was coordinated by the Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre -- Narcotics, based in Lisbon.

Two foreign men aged 51 and 53 were arrested in the operation, Portuguese police said.
Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story