WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Average US Gas Price Remains Steady At $2.25 Per Gallon

Average US Gas Price Remains Steady At $2.25 Per Gallon

The average U.S. price of regulargrade gasoline held steady over the past two weeks at $2.25 per gallon.

Share this:

CAMARILLO, Calif.: The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline held steady over the past two weeks at $2.25 per gallon.

Thats 41 cents below the average pump price from a year ago.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the prices are stable because crude oil prices barely changed and the U.S. has a glut of gasoline yet weak demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area at $3.36 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $1.77 per gallon.

Also Watch

Sushant Death Probe: Rhea Sends Out Second SOS Message On Social Media | CNN News18

The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday stayed the same as two weeks earlier, at $2.53 a gallon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 24, 2020, 12:11 AM IST
Next Story
Loading