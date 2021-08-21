'Avoid Airport Gates, Potential Security Threats': US Embassy's Alert for Its Citizens in Kabul

The US embassy in Afghanistan on Saturday issued a security alert warning citizens to avoid travelling to the Kabul airport unless having individual instructions from a US government representative due to “potential security threats" outside the airport premises.

“Because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so," the statement said on its official website.

According to reports, the Kabul airport was crowded with people struggling to reach flights. The Taliban say they are not responsible for the situation and blame Western powers for not having a better evacuation plan, as per BBC report.

The US envoy urged American citizens requesting assistance in departing the country were urged to complete the Repatriation Assistance Request for each traveler in their group as soon as possible. “Spouses and minor children of US citizens in Afghanistan who are awaiting immigrant visas should also complete this form if they wish to depart. Do not call the U.S. Embassy in Kabul for details or updates about the flight. This form is the only way to communicate interest in flight options." it added.

The envoy said officials would contact registered US citizens as the security situation changes to provide further instructions.

The embassy in a list of actions to take advised to be aware of surroundings at all times, especially in large crowds; follow instructions of local authorities including movement restrictions related to curfews; contingency plan for emergencies and review the Traveler’s Checklist, monitor local media for breaking events, enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program(STEP) to receive alerts and during emergency and follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter.

