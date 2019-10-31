Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
'Azadi March' Aimed at Demanding Imran Khan's Resignation Postponed for a Day Due to Lahore Train Tragedy

Right-wing Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief launched the Azadi March along with leaders of other opposition parties on October 27 from the southern Sindh province to arrive in Islamabad on October 31, demanding Khan's resignation.

PTI

Updated:October 31, 2019, 6:57 PM IST
'Azadi March' Aimed at Demanding Imran Khan's Resignation Postponed for a Day Due to Lahore Train Tragedy
File photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Islamabad: A protest rally led by an influential Pakistani cleric against Prime Minister Imran Khan was postponed for a day on Thursday in the wake of the tragic Lahore train inferno that killed at least 74 people.

Right-wing Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman launched the Azadi March along with leaders of other opposition parties on October 27 from the southern Sindh province to arrive in Islamabad on October 31, demanding Khan's resignation, accusing him of "rigging" the 2018 general elections.

Rehman also accused the prime minister of mismanagement of economy, inefficiency and bad governance that has increased hardships of common people.

Senior JUI-F leader Akram Durrani said the rally in Islamabad will now start after the Friday prayers and senior opposition leaders will address it.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal said the opposition parties decided to postpone the rally in Islamabad due to the tragic train fire.

However, the protesters taking part in the "Azadi March" will continue their journey and will try to reach the capital by tonight, JUI-F leaders said.

Khan and his party has ruled out his resignation but showed readiness to accept any other demand to improve election system or system of governance.

