Azerbaijan Captures 'Strategic' Mountain After Clashes with Armenia, 5 Killed in Fighting

Azerbaijani forces on Sunday captured from Armenian rebels in breakaway Nagorny Karabakh a strategic mountain that helps control transport communications between Yerevan and the Armenian-held enclave, Azerbaijan's presidency said.

Azerbaijani forces have taken the 3,000-metre-high "strategic" Murovdag peak in Karabakh, presidency spokesman Hikmet Hajiyev told journalists.

Meanwhile, an Azerbaijani family of five were reported to have been killed in shelling launched by Armenian separatist forces after new fighting in Karabakh led to civilian and military casualties on both sides.

"As a result of artillery shelling (by Karabakh rebels) a family comprising five members was killed in (Azerbaijan's) village of Gashalty," the office of Azerbaijan's prosecutor general said in a statement.