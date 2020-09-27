WORLD

Azerbaijan Captures 'Strategic' Mountain After Clashes with Armenia, 5 Killed in Fighting

In this image taken from a footage released by Armenian Defense Ministry on September 27, 2020, Armenian forces destroy Azerbaijani military vehicle at the contact line of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan. (Armenian Defense Ministry via AP)

Azerbaijani forces have taken the 3,000-metre-high 'strategic' Murovdag peak in Karabakh, presidency spokesman Hikmet Hajiyev told journalists.

Azerbaijani forces on Sunday captured from Armenian rebels in breakaway Nagorny Karabakh a strategic mountain that helps control transport communications between Yerevan and the Armenian-held enclave, Azerbaijan's presidency said.

Azerbaijani forces have taken the 3,000-metre-high "strategic" Murovdag peak in Karabakh, presidency spokesman Hikmet Hajiyev told journalists.

Meanwhile, an Azerbaijani family of five were reported to have been killed in shelling launched by Armenian separatist forces after new fighting in Karabakh led to civilian and military casualties on both sides.

"As a result of artillery shelling (by Karabakh rebels) a family comprising five members was killed in (Azerbaijan's) village of Gashalty," the office of Azerbaijan's prosecutor general said in a statement.

