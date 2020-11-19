Azerbaijan Extends Coronavirus Restrictions Until Dec. 28

BAKU: Azerbaijan has extended coronavirus lockdown restrictions until Dec. 28 after a further rise in the number of infections, a presidential aide said on Thursday.

Hikmet Hajiyev told a news conference that all restaurants, cafes, beauty salons and shops would be closed at the weekends, while public transport would not be operating. Grocery stores and pharmacies remain open.

Arrivals and departures from the country will be restricted. Wearing masks in public places is mandatory.

The South Caucasus country of about 10 million people had registered 83,994 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 1,053 deaths as of Thursday.

