Azov Battalion Accused Of Committing Inhuman Crimes Against Ukrainians They’re Supposed To Protect

The Azov Battalion, which has become a contentious topic for Ukraine as well as its aid givers, has again been accused of committing inhuman attacks on Ukrainians they are supposed to protect. A Twitter user who goes by the name Juan Sinmiedo with an user id of @youblacksoul posted several videos on Twitter where Russophones, people who decided not to take up arms and people mistaken for being collaborators were being beaten up after being tied to lampposts.

The videos were graphic in nature and the authenticity of those videos could not be verified independently by News18.

The videos or video clips shared by the aforementioned Twitter user also shared videos where Russophone people from Mariupol said that Azov Battalion fighters allegedly attacked civilians trying to escape Mariupol and thanked the Russian soldiers for their safe passage.

Thread. Hundreds of civilians have been punished for diverse reasons in Ukraine by paramilitary groups and National guard. Strong footage. Tortures, abuses, humiliation, even of kids and girls. pic.twitter.com/AbrwgKLVoc— Juan Sinmiedo (@Youblacksoul) March 19, 2022

The Russian side has attacked the US and the NATO for keeping mum regarding the Azov Battalion. The Azov Battalion has neo-Nazi roots and are a section of Ukraine nationalists. The Azov Battalion was also roped in 2014, during the early days of Russia-Ukraine crisis, following the annexation of Sevastopol in Crimea.

Azov was introduced the National Militia in 2018 and is currently helping Ukraine defend Mariupol but the inclusion of Azov in the military operation have cast a doubt on the US and NATO’s anti-Nazi stance.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald in a tweet highlighted that the US media is busy doing Ukraine and anti-Russia PR and shared a news report where the New York Times called the Azov Battalion neo-Nazi in an old article and shared another picture where in a report the group was described as far-right in its political beliefs.

“NYT, 2015: Azov Battalion is “openly neo-Nazi. NYT, yesterday: Azov Battalion is “far-right”. All you have to do to lose your status as a “Nazi" is fight on the side of the US,” Greenwald said in a tweet.

NYT, 2015: Azov Battalion is "openly neo-Nazi"NYT, yesterday: Azov Battalion is "far-right" All you have to do to lose your status as a "Nazi" is fight on the side of the US. pic.twitter.com/p6Fy8T1sbk — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 18, 2022

The battalion consisting of so-called ‘nationalists and far-right radicals’ are now helping Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky defend Ukraine’s Mariupol but denial of their existence or not holding them accountable for their alleged crimes could haunt Ukraine which continues to be pummelled by Russian waves of attack.

