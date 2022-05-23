CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#ModiInJapan#Weather
Home » News » World » Azovstal Fighters to Face Trial in Breakaway Region: Separatist Leader
1-MIN READ

Azovstal Fighters to Face Trial in Breakaway Region: Separatist Leader

Russian servicemen frisk Ukrainian servicemen as they are being evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, on May 17. (Image: AP file)

Russian servicemen frisk Ukrainian servicemen as they are being evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, on May 17. (Image: AP file)

The report did not specify what charges the fighters who surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol would face

The leader of Ukraine’s breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic on Monday said the fighters who surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol will a face trial in the separatist region, Interfax news agency reported. “The prisoners from Azovstal are being held on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic,” Interfax quoted Denis Pushilin as saying. ”Organising an international tribunal on the republic’s territory is also planned.”

The report did not specify what charges the fighters would face.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

first published:May 23, 2022, 17:24 IST