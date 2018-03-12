GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bodies of Babies Found in Bottles During House Renovation in Japan, Say Reports

Three or four such bottles were found beneath the floor of a house abandoned for the past three years, where an obstetrician had once lived and which was being renovated by a recent purchaser, Kyodo added.

Reuters

Updated:March 12, 2018, 1:25 PM IST
Picture for representation only. (Getty Images)
Tokyo: Termite exterminators working on a house renovation in the Japanese capital uncovered the bodies of several babies preserved in bottles, some with umbilical cords still attached, Kyodo news agency said on Monday.

Three or four such bottles were found beneath the floor of a house abandoned for the past three years in Tokyo, where an obstetrician had once lived and which was being renovated by a recent purchaser, Kyodo added.

The bodies appeared to have been preserved in a substance resembling formalin, Kyodo said, adding that the police were investigating further. However, when Reuters approached the police, they declined to confirm the report.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
