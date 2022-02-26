Baby Girl Born in Kyiv Air-raid Shelter Amid Russian Attack in Ukraine; Ministry Says 'We Shall Call Her Freedom'

A Ukrainian family had a moment of joy amid the horror of the Russian bombing in Kyiv when they had a baby girl while they were taking refuge in an air-raid shelter in the capital city of Ukraine. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry shared the photograph of the child on Twitter and said, “First (to our knowledge) baby was born in one of the shelters in Kyiv. Under the ground, next to the burning buildings and Russian tanks… We shall call her Freedom!"

In the photograph, the baby can be seen sound asleep and healthy.

First (to our knowledge) baby was born in one of the shelters in Kyiv. Under the ground, next to the burning buildings and Russian tanks… We shall call her Freedom! 💛💙 Believe in Ukraine, #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/gyV7l2y9K1— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) February 26, 2022

The baby girl was born to a 23-year-old woman, according to a Daily Mail report, in an underground metro station and has been named Mia.

When her mother went into labour, she was helped by the Ukrainian police officers, who delivered the baby. According to the report, both the mother and the baby are healthy.

