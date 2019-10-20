Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Baby Shark' Attack Disrupts IMF Meeting on Trade Wars, Slowing World Economy

At a news conference at the conclusion of the International Monetary Fund annual meetings, a reporter in the front row received a telephone call, and the ringtone was the ubiquitous children's song and earworm.

AFP

Updated:October 20, 2019, 7:12 AM IST
'Baby Shark' Attack Disrupts IMF Meeting on Trade Wars, Slowing World Economy
File photo of IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva (AP)

Washington: Serious talk of trade wars and a slowing world economy fell victim on Saturday to a "Baby Shark" attack.

At a news conference at the conclusion of the International Monetary Fund annual meetings, a reporter in the front row received a telephone call, and the ringtone was the ubiquitous children's song and earworm.

Amid an outburst of laughter, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva continued her remarks with barely a glance at the offending mobile phone.

The bane of parents and teachers worldwide, the wildly infectious song "Baby Shark" soared from the children's YouTube realm to the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year, buoyed by a dance craze and hypnotically colourful video.

One US town played the song on a loop, while another, Florida's West Palm Beach, used the annoying tune to try to discourage homeless people from congregating in a public area.

