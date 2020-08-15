Bahrain prime minister travels abroad on 'private visit' - royal media adviser

DUBAI Bahrain’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa left the kingdom for a private visit abroad, the King of Bahrain’s media adviser said on Twitter on Saturday.

Khalifa, 84, has served as prime minister since the Sunni Muslim-led island kingdom declared independence from Britain in 1971.

Earlier this year he spent time in Germany for unspecified medical treatment, returning to Bahrain in March. [nL8N2BD7QX]

Bahrain is the home base of the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

(Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Giles Elgood)

